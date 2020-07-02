Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, PV Sindhu and Sunil Chhetri to Launch Fit India Talks

The government of India's flagship program Fit India on Thursday announced that it is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of our country intended to inspire the school children.

The sessions, titled Fit India Talks, premieres Friday July 3 in the presence of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. R.P. Nishank, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

"I requested Kiren Rijiju ji to speak to our school children directly through a platform and not only did he completely oblige but also decided on bringing aboard the likes of PV Sindhu and Sunil Chhetri on board for our first session. All of us will be present on July 3. Please ask whatever you want and we'll answer you during the session at 5 pm," Nishank was quoted as saying in the release.

A host of leading sports celebrities will be sharing their experiences of childhood, stories on how they got inspired, their failures, struggles and their success. This will give the audience a very inspirational yet interesting account of their journeys -- from common school students to world-class champions.

"This is a series where the champion athletes will speak to the students and share their inspirational life stories. I invite all the school students, teachers and the parents to join in and interact with us directly," Rijiju was quoted as saying in the release.