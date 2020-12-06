Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Inaugurate Webinar on Anti-doping by NADA

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Sports University, Manipur will organise a webinar around the theme of 'Anti-Doping Nutritional and Therapeutic Needs in Sports'. The event will be inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The programme will be chaired by NADA Director General Naveen Agarwal. World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Vanka will feature as a guest of honour along with sports secretary Ravi Mittal and vice chancellor of National Sports University, RC Mishra.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla will also be a special guest.

"During this time, about 5,000 physical teachers, sports coaches, sportspersons, students and academicians from different states of the country will participate in the online programme," said the organisers in their statement.

The concluding session of the webinar will be addressed by Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra.