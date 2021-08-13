Sports Minister Launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (MoS) Nisith Parmanik, launched the nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on Friday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates 75 years on India’s Independence. While the Union Minister flagged off the Freedom Run from Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the event was also held at 75 other locations across the country, including iconic locations such as the Cellular Jail in Port Blair; Kaza Post in Lahaul Spiti; Mumbai’s Gateway of India and the Attari Border in Punjab among many others.

The event was kicked off with the members of the Sahitya Kala Academy in Gujarat putting up a dance performance celebrating the valour of our freedom fighters and followed by the ministers virtually interacting with the members of the armed and paramilitary forces and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) volunteers across the country and appreciating them for not only protecting the country but also encouraging the youth to take up fitness as a regular part of their lives. He added that the Freedom Run event will also connect the country with their national heroes who got India its freedom.

Later while talking to the media, Thakur said, “We launched the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 today to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to encourage the youth of the nation to take up fitness. The run is being organized at 75 iconic locations across the country, who will further take it to 75 villages in nearly 750 districts of the nation and promote the Fitness ki Doze, Aadha Ghunta Roz campaign. With this, we aim to take the Prime Minister’s Fitness Movement to every part of the country and make it a mass fitness movement. The Freedom Run will start on August 15th and will go on till October 2nd, 2021. With this, we aim to reach more than 7.50 crore youth and citizens across the country."

