Women as Members, a Panel of 3 to Probe Sexual Abuse Charges Against Wrestling Federation Chief: Sources

The sports ministry is mulling to form a three-member committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India, sources told News18 on Thursday. The committee likely to have two women representatives as it will ensure that women wrestlers are “able to share their concerns better".

The sports ministry had on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India after Olympic wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia, protested against the functioning of the WFI. The ministry said it has taken a ‘very serious view of the matter’ since it concerns the well-being of the athletes.

In a startling revelation, a crying Phogat alleged that Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator and BJP MP.

Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI President.

The 28-year-old though clarified that she herself never faced such exploitation but claimed that “one victim" was present at the ‘dharna’ they began at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

So disturbed was Phogat that she along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia had even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to flag their issues about three months back.

“We had met the Home Minister and he had assured us that, ‘you will get justice’," star wrestler Punia told PTI, adding that the ‘sit-in’ was their another attempt to highlight the prevailing issues in Indian wrestling.

“Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made," a statement from the Sports Ministry read.

Read all the Latest Sports News here