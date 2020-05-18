Sports Ministry Gives Go Ahead to Resumption of Training as per MHA Guidelines

The Sports Ministry on Monday gave its go ahead to the resumption of training in its complexes and stadia after the government permitted them to reopen in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

"I'm happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated," Rijiju tweeted.

"However, use of gyms and swimming pools are still prohibited," he added.

India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with over 3000 deaths.

In the guidelines for the fourth lockdown, sport continued to be listed alongside the functions, gatherings and large congregations which were not allowed.

The only big-ticket event that was to happen in India at this time was the Indian Premier League, which was postponed indefinitely in April due to the health crisis.

The lockdown originally came into effect in mid-March and the Tokyo Olympics-bound elite athletes, who are based at SAI complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding resumption of training for the past couple of weeks.

The Olympics has been postponed to 2021 owing to the deadly pandemic.