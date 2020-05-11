SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sports Ministry Grants Recognition to 54 NSFs: Paralympic Committee, Rowing Body Left Out

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The Paralympic Committee of India, Rowing Federation of India and School Games Federation of India were rejected while All India Carrom Federation was freshly recognised by the Sports Ministry.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Monday granted recognition to 54 national federations till September this year, continuing to leave out the governing bodies for paralympics and rowing from the list.

The ministry granted fresh recognition to the All India Carrom Federation.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Rowing Federation of India (RFI) and School Games Federation of India (SGFI) were the ones denied recognition once again.

While PCI and RFI were suspended for violating the National Sports Code, the Sushil Kumar-led SGFI was de-recognised for mismanagement.

While recognition to NSFs are usually annual, this time the ministry has decided to offer only till September this year, raising eyebrows from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra.

"Why September 2020 and why not till December 2020," Batra questioned.

Sports Ministry officials did not immediately respond to calls for an explanation on the matter.

Ministry's recognition is of great significance to small NSFs as they mostly depend on the government's yearly funding to manage their day-to-day expenses.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading