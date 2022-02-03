CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sports Ministry Releases Financial Help of INR 2.54 Crore Under 'Deendayal Upadhyay Welfare Fund' for Sportspersons

Anurag Thakur. (AFP Photo)

Assistance under this fund is demand driven and financial help is provided to eligible players based on applications.

The Sports Ministry has released financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2.54 crore (2,54,03,910) for athletes and coaches during the period April 2020 till January 2022 under the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons’ (PDUNWFS).

The scheme provides for grant of suitable financial assistance to outstanding sportspersons now living in indigent condition, medical treatment, procurement of sports equipments, participation in national and international events etc.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the financial assistance has been provided to 78 athletes, former athletes and coaches, which also includes sportspersons, who have been facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

first published:February 03, 2022, 22:04 IST