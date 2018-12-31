Sports Ministry's Assistance to NSFs Dip, SAI Shoots up in Last Three Years

The Government of India's financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) has witnessed a sharp dip over the last three calendar years, even as grants to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has shot up significantly.While responding to a question at the Rajya Sabha, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore gave details of his ministry's financial support to SAI and NSFs in the last three calendar years.The financial assistance to NSFs in the 2017-18 calendar year has been reduced to Rs 239.80 crore as against Rs 359.42 crores in 2016-17 and Rs 350 crores in 2015-16.But the financial support to SAI has shot up to a whopping Rs 495.73 crores from Rs 367.20 crores (in 2016-17) and Rs 345.78 crores (2015-16) respectively.In a response to another question, Rathore also laid down the details of money released from 2017 to December 26, 2018.In the specified period, a total of Rs 28,17,66,638.05 crore has been disbursed from the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) for the TOPS.The Minister also listed down state-wise details of children identified for providing financial assistance under the ambitious Khelo India's "Talent Identification and Development" scheme.As per the details provided in the Rajya Sabha, till date 1518 children (774 male, 774 female) from 33 states were provided financial assistance under the Khelo India scheme.As per the break up provided, the sports friendly state of Haryana has the maximum representation with 240 athletes (130 male and 110 female). Haryana is followed by Maharashtra (168 comprising 69 male and 99 female) and Delhi with 138 (81 male and 57 female).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.