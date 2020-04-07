SPORTS

2-MIN READ

Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju Checks Facilities Being Provided to Athletes at SAI Centres

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a video conference with regional directors of SAI centres across the country to review arrangements.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended. But Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday held a video conference with regional directors of SAI centres across the country to check on the facilities available for the athletes.

"In the video conference with all regional directors of SAI to review arrangements for athletes @KirenRijiju congratulates athletes for following strict discipline and the rules of the lockdown. Athletes staying at SAI camps have ensured they maintain social distancing and stay in," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted.

The second tweet read: "At the review meeting chaired by @kirenrijiju with senior SAI officials, he was briefed that elite athletes are being monitored by TOPS team for 1) How they are maintaining weight 2) How they are staying connected to their coach, nutritionist, strength and conditioning experts."

The third tweet read: "Regional Directors of SAI centers briefed @kirenrijiju 1) All athletes who are home are connecting with coaches on digital platform every day to ensure training isn't hampered 2) athletes, coaches are enhancing knowledge with SAI's live sessions with experts. #IndiaFightsCorona."

The pandemic saw the Tokyo Olympics being postponed by a year and even other major events have either been suspended or cancelled. The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance as franchise owners as well as the BCCI awaits the next advisory from the government on April 14.

