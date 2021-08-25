'Sports Need Continuous Attention', Says Neeraj Chopra Amidst Adulation and Appreciation

August 7, 2021 and Neeraj Chopra’s name has been forever etched in history books in golden letters because on this day, the Panipat-born javelin thrower finally broke India’s duck in athletics by winning the gold medal. The 23-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold when he clinched the yellow metal in javelin throw with a best effort of 87.58m. Ever since his return to India, Neeraj Chopra has been the centre of attention. From press conferences to felicitation ceremonies, to even two Indian states — Punjab and Haryana — fighting over him, Neeraj has seen everything in these last twenty odd days.

“I knew things would be huge. This was an Olympic medal, and that too a gold, India’s first medal in athletics," Neeraj told The Times of India.

While Neeraj admits that he is enjoying the attention, he is also worried that this attention towards athletes may be temporary, “Aisa nahin hona chahiye ki ab medal aa gaya toh sab abhi kar do, aur phir ek mahiney baad sab shaant ho jao (it shouldn’t be as if we have to complete every celebration immediately because an Olympic gold medal has come, and then forget about it after a month), said India’s golden boy.

“The sport needs continuous attention. It shouldn’t be that you start remembering the athletes again after four years after the initial frenzy. These things can be done in small amounts over a period time," he added.

The exertion also took a toll on him recently, as he had to leave his welcome ceremony in Panipat midway due to high fever two weeks back. It was feared that he may have contracted coronavirus but upon testing his result came negative for the deadly virus.

“I had fever. I used to be drenched in sweat while attending functions and then I used to get into air-conditioned cars. I wasn’t getting any rest and I wasn’t eating properly because of the busy routine," Chopra said.

However, the 23-year-old just about recovered to attend the Independence Day event.

It’s not that just his health took a toll, his plans also took a hit. Originally, Neeraj was supposed to take part in two back-to-back Diamond League meetings in Lausanne (Aug 26) and Paris (Aug 28) but that plan has gone for a toss with literally zero training.

“The attention is indeed important, but there’s a Diamond League at the end of the month. I had planned to participate in it, but my training stopped completely once I returned from the Olympic Games because of the incessant number of functions."

“This is why I feel my fitness is not up there now. I can’t compete properly. That’s why I have to skip the event. I had planned to compete in at least two-three events," Neeraj told The Times of India.

“These things need to change in Indian sport. All other Olympic champions are participating in Diamond Leagues. Their season is continuing. We can’t be satisfied with one gold medal. We need to think at a global level. We need to continuously perform at global events like the Diamond Leagues," Neeraj further added.

Having learnt from his experience, Neeraj even jokingly said that he won’t mind rejecting interaction opportunities next time around, " I won’t turn them away but I’ll tell them there’s another competition and training is very important. Next time I’ll ensure I keep training, unlike this time"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here