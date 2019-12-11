Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sportsperson Should Have Been NADA Brand Ambassador Instead of Suniel Shetty, Says Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta said NADA was an important organisation for sports and hence, a sportsperson should have been the brand ambassador.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sportsperson Should Have Been NADA Brand Ambassador Instead of Suniel Shetty, Says Jwala Gutta
Image of Suniel Shetty, courtesy of Instagram

New Delhi: India's top doubles player Jwala Gutta feels the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) should have appointed a sportsperson as its brand ambassador instead of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty.

Suniel Shetty was on Tuesday unveiled as the brand ambassador of NADA with the country's anti-doping body hoping that his celebrity status will help its efforts to clean up sports in the country from the menace.

"According to me, a sportsperson should be made the brand ambassador of NADA," said Jwala on the sidelines of the launch of her Academy of Excellence here.

"I do not know why we get attracted to actors. It's time that we make a sports person the ambassador for NADA. It is an important organisation for sports, so according to me a sportsperson should be the ideal choice."

Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh said a sportspersons could have been a good choice but was okay with Shetty getting the role.

"It is a good thing. It is a sports body so a sports person like Sushil could have been the ambassador but Anna (Shetty) has been made and he is a fitness freak guy and I know him and wish him good luck."

NADA Director General Navin Agarwal had said on Monday that Shetty's celebrity status will give him more "clout" and "reach" than a former or a current sportsperson.

"We thought that an actor of the status of Suniel Shetty will be able to send out message to shun doping, that doping is not good for themselves and for the country. We felt that celebrities will have more outreach to the masses of the country as they have a lot of following," Agarwal said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram