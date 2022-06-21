Sportspersons Around the World Celebrate International Yoga Day

The 21st of June has been recognised as international yoga day. The ancient discipline has picked up considerable traction and experienced a boom in the recent past amid the lockdown and the high-pressure challenges of modern-day life.

High profile names including the President, Prime Minister of India and other notable athletes took to social media to share their passion for the discipline and the benefits of the same.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi participated in the yoga day celebrations in Mysore in a drive titled ‘yoga for humanity.

The Honourable President of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind posted “Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga. Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India’s gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits.”

Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted “Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day” along with a picture of him performing Chakrasana.

Legendary Indian pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad also got in on the act as he tweeted “Add years to your life & life to your years by embracing Yoga in your life. Dhanurasana – Means Bow posture. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, tones legs & arm muscles, Opens up the chest, neck and shoulders and Alleviates stress & fatigue.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah tweeted “Wishing everyone on the occasion of 7th #YogaDay. As the theme of this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, and the focus is on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being let us all take a pledge to practice it.”

India’s finest women’s cricketer Mithali Raj posted “A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you.”

Indian table tennis ace G Sathiyan shared a picture of himself performing an asana with the caption “By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, yoga promotes harmony between mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach to health. From India with love, Happy international Yoga Day to all”

11-year-old athlete Pooja Bishnoi joined the trend as she posted a picture of herself performing a complicated yogasana.

President of AICF (All India Chess Federation) Dr Sanjay Kapoor “Peace for the Mind, means Peace for the Body, & the World. Peace is Yoga! Happy #InternationalYogaDay!”

Manchester City posted ” Keep calm like KDB. Happy International Day of Yoga”

WWE NXT wrestler Sanga uploaded a post that read “Take a deep breath”.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings shared a picture with the caption “For getting stronger from the core, yoga is the way! Super Yoga Day to all!”

Yoga has been seen a recent resurgence and celebrities from various walks of life are taking to the art form for a multitude of reasons beneficial for their trade.

