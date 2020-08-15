Indian Sportspersons Salute Brave Freedom Fighters as India Celebrates 74th Independence Day

Indian sportspersons took to social media to wish their compatriots as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15.

India got freedom from British rule on this day in 1947 and Independence Day is celebrated across the length and breath of the country by hoisting the national flag and organising cultural programmes.

Our nation's diversity will always remain its biggest strength. Let's always build on it. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. #IndependenceDay2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 15, 2020

No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay #happyindependencedayIndia pic.twitter.com/M2yLOmbz8j — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 15, 2020

Proud to have had the opportunity to take the Indian flag around the world. Wishing my fellow indians a Happy Independence Day, may you be inspired to keep our flag flying high in whatever you do! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/G4Fl9cnK7w — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

Jai hind jai Bharat 🇮🇳 https://t.co/tl4OohEvhA — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 15, 2020

Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day to everyone..🇮🇳🙏🏻#independenceday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UwULy907q3 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2020

Let us all work together and contribute towards the betterment of our country. Happy Independence Day. #IndependenceDay — Redeem Tlang (@RedeemTlang) August 15, 2020

This #IndependenceDay, let's take a pledge to celebrate humanity and brotherhood. May we all find peace and glory! #HyderabadFC 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jbiBQRyYYN — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 15, 2020

FC Goa would like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳#ForcaGoa #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/CQ2uJgQDcJ — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 15, 2020

Freedom in our minds and faith in our hearts, Pride in our souls and love for the nation in our blood. Wishing you all a safe and #HappyIndependenceDay. 🇮🇳🙏#IndiaKaGame @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/hQdn2snF4R — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 15, 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🙌🏼 On the occasion of 74th #IndependenceDay, let's remember all those heroes who dedicated their lives for an independent nation 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द 🙏🏼#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/yQOxz2PtoK — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 15, 2020

The raiders we trust with our defence. 💪 Happy #IndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/dSm6wVhC4F — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 15, 2020

Also Watch PM Modi Unfurls The National Flag At Red Fort To Mark 74th Independence Day | CNN News18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the Red Fort as celebrations are subdued this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.