Sportspersons Thank Their 'Storytellers' on World Sports Journalists Day

Indian sportspersons on Thursday hailed journalists on the special occasion of World Sports Journalists Day. Athletes from different sports took to social media to pay tribute to the scribes who, according to them, are the link between sportspersons and fans.

Asian Games gold medal winning sprinter Hima Das tweeted: Congratulations to all the sports journalists on the occasion of #WorldSportsJournalistsDay."

Hockey star SV Sunil wrote on Twitter: "My best wishes and heartfelt gratitude to sports journalists on #WorldSportsJournalistsDay. We often forget the sacrifices you'll make to cover sports and sportsperson. You'll play a key role in our careers. Thank you for choosing to promote sports."

Former World No.1 shooter Anjali Bhagwat tweeted: "Happy World Sports Journalists Day to all our journalist friends, you all play a major role in our sports journey. Thank you very much for your support and love. We salute your efforts and dedication."

Indian cricketers too expressed their gratitude for sports journalists.

India spinner Harbjahan Singh wrote on Twitter: "On World Sports Journalists Day, I salute the wonderful fraternity of sports writers who bring our stories to you with such passion. I am grateful to all the sports journalists who have played an important role in my cricket journey. We owe a huge part of our sporting life to them."

Suresh Raina wrote on his Twitter handle: "Today, let's dedicate this day to our sports journalist, who are the voice of all athletes. Happy World Sports Journalists Day to all my professional colleagues. I wish them all the best and would like to thank them for bringing sports to everyone.

(With inputs from IANS)