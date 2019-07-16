Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sprinter Hima Das Appeals for Help as Floods Ravage Assam

Hima Das suggested she has donated half of her month's salary to Assam's flood relief.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Sprinter Hima Das Appeals for Help as Floods Ravage Assam
File photo of Hima Das. (Photo Credit: AFP)
New Delhi: Star sprinter Hima Das, whose home state Assam has been reeling from the worst spell of floods in recent years, has appealed for contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds.

"Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation," Hima tweeted.

She also revealed that she herself has contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds with reports suggesting that she has donated half of the salary she receives from Indian Oil Corporation.

While 15 people have been killed in floods and landslides and over 46 lakh have been affected in Assam, 24 deaths have been reported from north Bihar, which is facing a serious flood situation as water levels of rivers in the area continue to rise.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 4,175 villages, with 46.28 lakh people, have been affected due to the floods, as of Monday afternoon, while close to 90,000 hectares of agricultural lands is inundated.

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected. Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged and authorities are taking various measures, including speed restrictions on NH 37 which touches the park, to save animals as they head to higher ground to save themselves.

