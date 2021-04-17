MI vs SRH Predictions IPL 2021, Match 9: Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head And Full Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Chennai as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

MI vs SRH 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk in Chennai is slow and offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. The battle between SRH and MI will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have a number of brilliant spinners including the likes of Rashid Khan and Rahul Chahar.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (16 matches - SRH 8 | MI 8 )

The two sides have met 16 times in the IPL and it is absolutely neck to neck with 8 wins each. SRH is one of the very few teams who have an impressive record against MI.

MI vs SRH Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH won by 10 wickets

MI won by 34 runs

Tied (MI won Super Over)

MI won by 40 runs

SRH won by 31 runs

MI vs SRH Fantasy Tips

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

1 David Warner, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Jonny Bairstow/ Kane Williamson, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, 11 T Natarajan: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah