: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the sixth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

The fixture between RCB and SRH have evolved into a rivalry in recent years. It has been an equal contest between two southern heavyweights, although David Warner’s side have become a more consistent side in the competition in the last few years. Meanwhile, RCB will be buoyed with their season opener victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Whereas, SRH lost their first game by 10-runs to former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With plenty of star players in the ranks, both sides will aim for a win. The SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match 6is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

: AB de Villiers: Virat Kohli: Jonny Bairstow: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal: Mohammad Nabi, Glen Maxwell: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Rashid Khan

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs

: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

