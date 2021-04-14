SRH vs RCB Weather Forecast
The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chepauk as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.
SRH vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
SRH vs RCB Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai definitely provides some assistance to the bowlers, especially the spinners. The battle between SRH and RCB will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have two celebrated spin bowlers in the form of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, the batsmen can also put up a good show in the stadium as seen in the last match but they should give time to themselves to get settled on the pitch before executing some power-hitting.
SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (18 matches - SRH 10 | RCB 7 | NR 1)
The two sides have met 18 times in the IPL, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 10 encounters and the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging victorious on seven occasions. One game ended in no result without a ball being bowled. In IPL 2020, SRH won two games while RCB won one out of the three times they crossed paths.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
SRH won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 5 wickets
RCB won by 10 runs
RCB won by 4 wickets
SRH won by 118 runs
SRH vs RCB Fantasy Tips
Captain: AB de Villiers
Vice-captain: Virat Kohli
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glen Maxwell
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Rashid Khan
SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma
Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
