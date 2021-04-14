The sixth match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14, Tuesday. RCB will be entering the contest after a stunning victory in the first game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be looking forward to redeeming themselves after a disappointing run against Kolkata Knight Riders

SRH vs RCB Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chepauk as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

SRH vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai definitely provides some assistance to the bowlers, especially the spinners. The battle between SRH and RCB will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have two celebrated spin bowlers in the form of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, the batsmen can also put up a good show in the stadium as seen in the last match but they should give time to themselves to get settled on the pitch before executing some power-hitting.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (18 matches - SRH 10 | RCB 7 | NR 1)

The two sides have met 18 times in the IPL, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 10 encounters and the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging victorious on seven occasions. One game ended in no result without a ball being bowled. In IPL 2020, SRH won two games while RCB won one out of the three times they crossed paths.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

SRH vs RCB Fantasy Tips

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glen Maxwell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Rashid Khan

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

