Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Srihari Nataraj, Swimming

Representing India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 20, Srihari Nataraj will be competing with best at the grandest stage of them all. Hailing from Bangalore, Srihari is one of the youngest members to represent India in this year’s Olympics and will be competing in the 100m backstroke swimming category. Nataraj has represented the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.

Nataraj is the second Indian to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by making the ‘A’ cut after fellow compatriot Sajan Prakash. The Indian swimmer recently picked up two gold medals in the Uzbekistan Open Championship.

Age - 20

Sports/Discipline - Swimming

Major Achievements

Represented India in\

2018 Commonwealth Games – Gold Coast

2018 Asian Games – Jakarta

2018 Summer Youth Olympics – Buenos Aries

2019 World Aquatics Championships – Gwangju

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The 20-year-old qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the FINA had approved the Indian swimmer’s ‘A’ standard qualification in the men’s 100m backstroke time trial in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. From getting a ‘B’ qualification, the Bengaluru swimmer was given another time trial by the organisers to better his timing, which he finally did and booked his berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Recent Performances

Srihari recently won two gold medals in the Uzbekistan Open Championship. The youngster had clocked an impressive 25.11 seconds to win gold in the FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event. On his superb performances in the tournament, the Bengaluru swimmer bettered his timing in the time trial to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

