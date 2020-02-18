Take the pledge to vote

Srinivas Gowda Felicitated by Karnataka CM and SAI Bengaluru, Kambala Jockey Assures Will Go for Trials

Srinivas Gowda, who shot to fame with 'record-breaking' run during a Kambala race, was felicitated at the SAI centre in Bengaluru as well as rewarded with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

News18 Sports

February 18, 2020
Srinivas Gowda Felicitated by Karnataka CM and SAI Bengaluru, Kambala Jockey Assures Will Go for Trials
Srinivas Gowda (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Srinivas Gowda, the construction worker from Moodabidri in Karnataka who has become the talk of the town after his blistering run during a Kambala race, was felicitated at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru on Monday.

Gowda, 28, took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145m, covering a 100m stretch in 9.55 seconds, in the Kambala event in Aikala village near Mangaluru in which jockeys have to sprint barefoot through paddy fields with buffaloes.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media to announce that Gowda has assured that he will travel to New Delhi for his SAI trials after he finishes his Kambala commitments.

"Srinivas Gowda reached SAI centre, Bangaluru and was felicitated for his good performance in Kambala. He told that he has 3 more races to compete in till March. After that, he will come to SAI centre for the scheduled trials. He had dinner with SAI centre people and left," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa felicitated Gowda and rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

"We have rewarded Gowda with Rs 3 lakh. Our government is committed to cooperate fully in promoting such athletes," Yediyurappa said after felicitating Gowda.

His time of just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100m, made netizens take notice and some even pointed out that he was faster than eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. Bolt currently holds the 100m world record at 9.58 seconds set in 2009.

(With inputs from IANS)

