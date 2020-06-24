SS vs LFL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards - Playing V, Basketball

Shanghai Sharks will face Liaoning Flying Leopards in their upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Wednesday.

The SS vs LFL match will commence from 1pm and will be played in Taiwan.

As of now, Shanghai Sharks are placed at number 16 on the points table, while Liaoning Flying Leopards are at number 8.

In their latest match SS were defeated by Zhejiang Lions. The fixture that was held on June 22 saw the winning team score 95 baskets while the losing team managed 90 baskets.

On the other hand, Liaoning Flying Leopards too lost their latest fixture against Guangzhou Long-Lions. In the match that was played on June 23, Liaoning Flying Leopards scored 102 while Guangzhou Long-Lions managed a score of 106

Chinese Basketball League Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: SS vs LFL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Point Guard: R.McCallum, Z.Jiwei

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Shooting Guard: H.Luo, Z.Xuan Liu

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Small Forward: M.Chong

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Power Forward: T.He

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Centre: Z.Zhang, D.Han

CBA League SS vs LFL, Shanghai Sharks possible starting lineup vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: R.McCallum, H.Luo, Z.Zhang, L.Cai, H.Dang

CBA League SS vs LFL, Liaoning Flying Leopards possible starting lineup vs Shanghai Sharks: Z.Jiwei, Z.Xuan Liu, M.Chong, T.He, D.Han