St. Petersburg Open: Daniil Medvedev Beats Andrei Rublev to Reach Semis

Daniil Medvedev has the chance to reach straight final when he takes on Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov in the penultimate clash.

Associated Press

Updated:September 21, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
St. Petersburg Open: Daniil Medvedev Beats Andrei Rublev to Reach Semis
Daniil Medvedev defeated Andrei Rublev to reach the semi-final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
St. Petersburg: Daniil Medvedev is eyeing his fifth final in two months after beating fellow Russian Andrei Rublev 6-4, 7-5 on Friday in the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Open.

In his first tournament since losing the US Open final to Rafael Nadal, the No. 5-ranked Medvedev will play a semifinal Saturday against Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov, who beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Before the U.S. Open, Medvedev reached three tour finals in August, winning in Cincinnati but losing in Washington, D.C., and Montreal.

Borna Coric, seeded fourth in St. Petersburg, faces qualifier Joao Sousa in the other semifinal.

Coric won his quarterfinal 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Casper Ruud, who had not won a tour-level match indoors until this week.

Sousa upset 2010 St. Petersburg champion Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (8), 6-2.

