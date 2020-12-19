Stafford Questionable Vs. Titans But C Ragnow Ruled Out

ALLEN PARK, Mich.: Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sundays game in Tennessee, and Lions center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out because of a throat injury that has him trying not to talk to protect his vocal cords.

The Lions originally listed Ragnow as questionable Friday before downgrading him to out. Ragnow did not practice all week and met with a specialist Friday. Stafford also hasnt practiced this week due to a rib injury that kept him from finishing Detroits loss to Green Bay last week.

He is going on the trip, Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said.

Tennessee (9-4) had nobody ruled out for the game. The Titans designated cornerback Adoree Jackson as questionable for the first time this season. Jackson was placed on injured reserve hours before Tennessees opener and he has yet to play this season.

Left guard Rodger Saffold (toe), safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) and tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle) also are questionable for Tennessee.

Detroit will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay yet again. Golladay last played Nov. 1 in a loss to Indianapolis because of an injured hip. The Lions also ruled out offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman DaShawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).

Defensive tackle John Pensini (shoulder) is questionable for Detroit (5-8).

