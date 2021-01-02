Next Story
Stampley, Waters Lead Troy Over Appalachian State 69-56
Nick Stampley and Khalyl Waters each scored 17 points as Troy got past Appalachian State 6956 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
- Associated Press
Zay Williams had eight rebounds and Stampley grabbed seven for Troy (6-4).
James Lewis Jr. had 16 points for the Mountaineers (6-4). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Delph had 11 points.
