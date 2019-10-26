Stan Wawrinka Lashes Out at Press For Calling His Season Not a 'Good Year', Says 'Lost the Joy of Talking to The Media'

Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the quarter-final showdown against Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors with a back injury on Thursday, just an hour after struggling past America's Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

"The bad news is that I will have to retire," the 34-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner had said after his 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

Wawrinka was twice asked during the press interactions on what he needed to do to get back to his best, and on Friday he lost cool.

"There is an impression here, in this room and in Switzerland, that I have not had a good year." Wawrinka lashed out at reporters.

"I am exaggerating, but I have that feeling and, frankly, I have lost the joy of talking to the media in Switzerland.

"I'm 15th in the race, could theoretically qualify for the ATP finals. And you ask me: 'What are you missing to find your best level again?'

"Who won Grand Slam tournaments in the last few years? I'm the only one outside Big Four who has won three. This must not be forgotten."

Wawrinka added that it is own wish to be back to hi best be challenging for titles.

"I've come back from a serious injury, I'm 15th in the race, was injured a month after the US Open and have just reached a final (in Antwerp)," he added.

And I'm one of the few who beat Novak, even though he had to give up in the third set (at the US Open). And you ask me what's missing to win a Grand Slam title again?

"Everything I did this year makes it a very good year. I have regained my confidence, have beaten the very best again at certain times.

"Sure, I did not win any Grand Slam tournaments, but who won them?

"I'm back in a position where I know what I will be capable of next year. And that was my goal for 2019.

"Would I like to finish in the top 10 this year? Yes. Would I like to win a Grand Slam title? Yes. But you also have to be a realist."

