Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Stan Wawrinka Lashes Out at Press For Calling His Season Not a 'Good Year', Says 'Lost the Joy of Talking to The Media'

Stan Wawrinka blasted the local press in Basel for asking him what he 'needed to do to get back to his best'.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 26, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stan Wawrinka Lashes Out at Press For Calling His Season Not a 'Good Year', Says 'Lost the Joy of Talking to The Media'
Stan Wawrinka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the quarter-final showdown against Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors with a back injury on Thursday, just an hour after struggling past America's Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

"The bad news is that I will have to retire," the 34-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner had said after his 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

Wawrinka was twice asked during the press interactions on what he needed to do to get back to his best, and on Friday he lost cool.

"There is an impression here, in this room and in Switzerland, that I have not had a good year." Wawrinka lashed out at reporters.

"I am exaggerating, but I have that feeling and, frankly, I have lost the joy of talking to the media in Switzerland.

"I'm 15th in the race, could theoretically qualify for the ATP finals. And you ask me: 'What are you missing to find your best level again?'

"Who won Grand Slam tournaments in the last few years? I'm the only one outside Big Four who has won three. This must not be forgotten."

Wawrinka added that it is own wish to be back to hi best be challenging for titles.

"I've come back from a serious injury, I'm 15th in the race, was injured a month after the US Open and have just reached a final (in Antwerp)," he added.

And I'm one of the few who beat Novak, even though he had to give up in the third set (at the US Open). And you ask me what's missing to win a Grand Slam title again?

"Everything I did this year makes it a very good year. I have regained my confidence, have beaten the very best again at certain times.

"Sure, I did not win any Grand Slam tournaments, but who won them?

"I'm back in a position where I know what I will be capable of next year. And that was my goal for 2019.

"Would I like to finish in the top 10 this year? Yes. Would I like to win a Grand Slam title? Yes. But you also have to be a realist."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram