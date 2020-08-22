SPORTS

Stan Wawrinka Wins Prague Challenger Tournament on Return After 6-Month Covid-19 Break

Stan Wawrinka won the Prague Open. (Photo Credit: ATP Challenger Twitter)

Stan Wawrinka won the Prague Open. (Photo Credit: ATP Challenger Twitter)

Stan Wawrinka defeated 235rd-ranked Aslan Karatsev in the final on clay to bag the title at Prague Open.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday won the second-tier Challenger tournament in Prague, on his return to action after a six-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open winner, has elected to skip this year's Grand Slam in New York citing the "health situation" in the city and instead focus on Roland Garros which starts on September 27.

World number 17 Wawrinka defeated 253rd-ranked Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the Prague final on clay.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams Living in Rented House Instead of US Open's Players' Hotel as Covid Precaution

The three-time Grand Slam champion was playing in his first event since reaching the quarter-finals at Acapulco in February.

He won the last of his 16 ATP Tour titles at Geneva in 2017.

