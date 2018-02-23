English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stan Wawrinka's Comeback Takes Hit As He Retires Hurt in Marseille
Stan Wawrinka's troubled comeback from a six-month injury lay-off suffered another setback Thursday when he was forced to quit his second-round match in Marseille against world number 193 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
Stan Wawrinka. (Getty Images)
Stan Wawrinka's troubled comeback from a six-month injury lay-off suffered another setback Thursday when he was forced to quit his second-round match in Marseille against world number 193 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
The 32-year-old Wawrinka, the winner of three Grand Slam titles, was 6-4, 1-1 down to the qualifier when he retired.
Swiss star Wawrinka, now down at 13 in the rankings, missed the last six months of the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.
He has endured a traumatic start to 2018, losing in the second round of the Australian Open to unheralded Tennys Sandgren of the United States.
After making the semi-finals in Sofia, he then slumped to an embarrassing defeat to Dutch world number 259 Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam last week.
Also Watch
The 32-year-old Wawrinka, the winner of three Grand Slam titles, was 6-4, 1-1 down to the qualifier when he retired.
Swiss star Wawrinka, now down at 13 in the rankings, missed the last six months of the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.
He has endured a traumatic start to 2018, losing in the second round of the Australian Open to unheralded Tennys Sandgren of the United States.
After making the semi-finals in Sofia, he then slumped to an embarrassing defeat to Dutch world number 259 Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam last week.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street