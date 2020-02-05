Take the pledge to vote

Standard of University Sports Should Be Higher in India: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Khelo India University Games will help in strengthening sports at the university level in India.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Khelo India University Games (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will help in strengthening sports at the university level in India. The tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.

"University Games is very popular worldwide and the standards are very high," said Rijiju.

"Most of the stars in the Olympics are from universities. Therefore the standard of university games in India has to be high.

"We will definitely see many international champions coming out of the Khelo India University Games. The talents identified in this tournament will be provided with all the facilities and support so that the athletes can represent India in various international championships in the future."

The KIUG 2020 Odisha, will have approximately 3343 athletes (1738 male, 1605 female) from 170 universities, apart from technical and support staff.

The event will have 17 sports disciplines (Individual events - Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling; Team Games - Badminton, Basketball, Football, Hockey, table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Rugby, Kabaddi).

The games will be staged across 10 venues between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will be the main centre for the sporting extravaganza.

Top Universities like Punjab University, Chandigarh , Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, MDU Rohtak, Punjabi University, Patiala, Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi will all be vying for top honours at the first ever Khelo India University Games.

