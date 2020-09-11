Stanford LT Walker Little To Opt Out To Prepare For Draft

STANFORD, Calif.: Stanford left tackle Walker Little will start preparing for the 2021 draft instead of playing a possible senior season.

Little said Thursday that the uncertainty surrounding the season led to his decision to opt out. The Pac-12 has postponed the football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking at the possibility of playing either later in the fall or during the winter.

Little was projected as one of the top tackles in college last season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

He is scheduled to graduate in December.

