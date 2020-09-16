Stanton Activated By Yankees After Missing 32 Games

NEW YORK: Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday after the designated hitter missed 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.

New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is expected to be activated later this week.

Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.

