Star Shuttler Chirag Shetty Hits Out at SpiceJet Over Misplaced Luggage

Indian’s doubles badminton star Chirag Shetty, who has been crucial to the nation’s brilliant performances in recent years, got into a tiff with Spicejet airline after his luggage was misplaced while returning from Dubai following the country’s historic bronze medal at the Asian Mixed Team Badminton tournament.

Shetty mentioned that he was charged thrice, first while booking the flight, second at the baggage counter and thirdly at the boarding gate. And despite the fact that the badminton star obliged at every turn, he was annoyed with the airline carrier misplacing his bags.

The star shuttler tweeted, “Never flying Dubai-BOM with @flyspicejet ever. Paid “thrice” for excess baggage.First while booking, then at the check-in counter for “extra baggage” and finally at the boarding gate for hand baggage.Thank you for making a big hole in our pockets.Excess baggage=ticket price".

Spicejet took to the micro-blogging platform to respond to the shuttler with a tweet that read “Hi Chirag, as per our records, you were carrying the extra bag and excess baggage so you were charged as per our policy. This is as per our terms of carriage. Kindly refer to http://bit.ly/2RY730M point no. 10.1.1( International) for detailed information."

Chirgar, who is slated to appear at the Yonex-Sunrise 75th Inter State- Inter Zonal & 84th Senior National Badminton Championships in Pune on the 22nd hit back at the carrier with a tweet that read “But I hope sending the baggage on time should also be a policy of yours. All of my 3 bags didn’t make it to the aircraft. Awful services. Have to go play a tournament tomorrow in Pune with no luggage. Thank you"

The tournament in Pune will run from the 22nd of February and will go on till the 28th of the month.

