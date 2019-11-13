Star Sprinter Dutee Chand Named in TIME 100 Next List for Rising Stars
Dutee Chand was part the TIME magazine's TIME 100 Next list, which highlights the rising stars in all industries.
Dutee Chand holds the 100m national record.
New Delhi: India sprinter Dutee Chand has been named in the TIME 100 Next, an expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential persons in the world.
The list, an initiative of TIME magazine, highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism etc.
"I am delighted to receive this recognition from the TIME magazine. I believe in gender equality. I will continue to fight for the rights of young girls and women in sports as well as in the larger society," Dutee said in a statement.
Dutee had won two silver medals -- 100m, 200m -- at Jakarta Asian Games and had become the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at the Universiade in Napoli, where she competed in 100m,
She was invited by the IAAF to compete at the women's 100m event at the Doha World Championships in September but could qualify for the semifinals, fading in the heats after clocking 11.48s.
