1-MIN READ

Starks Scores 20 To Carry CS Northridge Past Seattle 76-65

Starks Scores 20 To Carry CS Northridge Past Seattle 76-65

TJ Starks scored 20 points and Cal State Northridge beat Seattle 7665 on Monday.

LAS VEGAS: TJ Starks scored 20 points and Cal State Northridge beat Seattle 76-65 on Monday.

Lance Coleman II had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-1) and Amound Anderson added 12. Darius Brown II had eight assists, moving into seventh on the school career list, passing Troy Brown, who had 316 assists from 1984-88.

Darrion Trammell scored a career-high 25 points for the Redhawks (3-1). Riley Grigsby added 18 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


