Start of a New Era? Why WWE Opened Monday Night RAW with Logan Paul

WWE episode from Monday Night RAW opened cold with the new superstar acquisition Logan Paul and The Miz already brawling in the ring, cutting off any entrances or build-ups to the fight.

There was a noticeable difference in tempo and an instant indication that we were witnessing a new era in WWE. The company has transcended into a new age led by Triple H as the head of creative replacing the former CEO Vince McMahon. Dave Meltzer confirmed on ‘Wrestling Observer Radio’ that the abrupt beginning of the show was placed intentionally.

Generally, WWE shows open up with significant entrances of wrestlers to garner huge reactions, but the company chose to have the duo already fighting to prevent the early boos that Paul would receive. Paul is currently being booked as a babyface, but the YouTube sensation is not always receiving that sort of reaction which WWE desperately wants to prevent.

Triple H and the WWE officials had sensed that the fans would be hostile toward Paul and will welcome him with loud boos and jeers. Consequently, they chose to have all of that happen before the show opened so Paul and Miz were already in the midst of the action when Monday night RAW aired.

Paul returned later in the night to host his own podcast segment ‘ImPaulsive’, which featured Maryse Ouellet and The Miz as they continued the buildup for their awaited WWE SummerSlam battle.

The segment was interrupted by Ciampa, which led to The Miz smashing Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale, prompting vociferous chants of “One more time” from the WWE Universe.

Since returning to the promotion after signing a long-term deal with WWE, Paul has been booked as a babyface contrary to his WrestleMania XXXVIII performance. In his first appearance, Paul teamed up with Miz as heels to thump the Mysterio brothers.

However, Miz turned on Paul after that encounter and blasted him to end a solid camaraderie. Since then the social media star has been working hard to rally the fans behind him for their forthcoming showdown at the flagship event of SummerSlam.

