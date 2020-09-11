SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Start Of Albanian Football League Postponed By Clubs

Football (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Football Professional League said they would boycott the start of the season.

The start of the Albanian Football season was postponed Friday after a group of clubs failed to get a response from the government in its request for more financial support.

The Football Professional League, known as the FPL, is comprised of nine of the 10 clubs in the top division. It asked the government to exclude players from income tax up for up to 10 years, increasing the period from two years. It also wants to lower the value-added tax for all soccer economic activities from 20% to 6%, cancel the not-paid fiscal obligations and draft a new law on sponsorship.

After getting no answer for a month, the FPL said they would boycott the start of the season. The decision was accepted by the countrys national soccer federation.

There has been no reaction from the government so far, and it is unclear when the league will start.

  Tags: football
  First Published: September 11, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
