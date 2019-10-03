Staying Angry But Relaxed on Court is Naomi Osaka's Secret Recipe to Finding Form Again
Naomi Osaka is yet to drop a set in two tournaments since her US Open Round of 16 loss last month.
Naomi Osaka beat Alison Riske 6-4, 6-0 to reach China Open quarters. (Photo Credit: @WTA)
Beijing: Naomi Osaka said Thursday that she was "angry relaxed" after the Japanese tennis player set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in Beijing.
The 21-year-old, the reigning Australian Open champion, won the last 10 games against unseeded American Alison Riske to surge into the last eight at the China Open, 6-4, 6-0.
Osaka and Andreescu, two young stars of women's tennis, will meet if the 19-year-old Canadian wins her match later Thursday against American qualifier Jennifer Brady.
Osaka has not dropped a set in three matches in the Chinese capital and also did not lose a set on the way to winning her home Pan Pacific Open last month.
It is in contrast to the stuttering form the world number four endured after winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.
"I'm relaxed, but I'm a little bit angry, it's angry relaxed," said Osaka, asked what was behind her recent success in Japan and now China.
💪 Power from @Naomi_Osaka_ #ChinaOpen #大坂なおみ pic.twitter.com/oiRUeRMJBL— WTA (@WTA) October 3, 2019
"I know after Australia I was like, 'I'm going to have fun'. It was not fun, I did not have fun."
The Japanese said she took a week off after her last 16 defeat at the US Open, where teenager Andreescu went on to triumph over Serena Williams in the final.
"I was sorting out my thoughts," said Osaka, adding that she has "self-diagnosed ADHD" because "if I tell myself to relax, I play three-set matches.
"Out here, if you see, I'm kind of 'angry' right now, I can get through straight-set wins."
WOZNIACKI IN QUARTERS
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a late blip before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova.
The 29-year-old Dane dismantled the unseeded Czech 7-5, 6-4 in 98 minutes in the Beijing heat, although she squandered a series of match points on the way to the win.
🏆 Quarter-finals here we come! @CaroWozniacki claims victory in two sets against Siniakova, 7-5, 6-4#ChinaOpen @ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/UN889tCrYU— WTA (@WTA) October 3, 2019
The 16th seed plays the winner of the all-Russian clash between Daria Kasatkina and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last eight.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion and a former world number one, is yet to drop a set in three matches in the Chinese capital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Husband Shows up for 'Maternity Photoshoot' After Pregnant Wife Advised Bed Rest
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
- Who Needs Ronaldo? Emmanuel Dennis Celebrates Brace against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League