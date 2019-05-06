English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stefanos Tsitsipas Claims 1st Claycourt Title in Estoril, Cristian Garin wins Munich Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Pablo Cuevas to win the Estoril Open while Cristian Garin bagged his second ATP title in Munich.
Stefanos Tsitsipas won his third career title at Estoril Open. (Photo Credit: ATP)
Loading...
Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas' French Open preparations gathered momentum as he claimed his first claycourt title with a 6-3 7-6(4) victory over Pablo Cuevas at the Estoril Open on Sunday.
Top seed Tsitsipas made the most of his Uruguayan opponent's struggles on the serve to clinch the opening set and grabbed an early break to serve at 4-3 in the second.
But the Australian Open semi-finalist suffered a lapse in concentration and was broken for the first time in the contest during a stretch of nine consecutive points won by Cuevas.
Tsitsipas regained his composure to save a set point in the 10th game before sealing the victory in the tiebreak for his third career title.
"I was very calm. I stayed aggressive, stayed motivated, didn't think too much," the 20-year-old said.
"He didn't get into my head after he broke me back in the second set. That was kind of frustrating, but I kept fighting, kept believing that I can still win it in two sets."
Tsitsipas now heads to back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome before he bids for a maiden Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros, where he was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the second round last year.
"I've been building my game. It hasn't been an easy transition from hard to clay this year, so I've been trying to play as many matches as I can before the big events start," Tsitsipas added.
GARIN'S DAY OF RECKONING
Chilean Cristian Garin continued his remarkable breakthrough season as he defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1 3-6 7-6(1) in the Munich Open final on Sunday, clinching his second ATP title.
Italian Berrettini was playing his second match of the day on centre court after defeating fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-2 in a rain-postponed semi-final in the morning session.
With just over a couple of hours to recover, the 37th-ranked Berrettini made a sluggish start in the title decider as Garin grabbed two break point opportunities to clinch the opening set in 35 minutes.
In the second set, however, Budapest champion Berrettini found his range on the forehand side to snatch a break before serving out the set to love.
Both players were tested on serve in the final set but it was Garin who dominated the tiebreak as he controlled the rallies with a string of aggressive groundstrokes.
"Everything was special for me this week, I will never forget this," said Garin, who will surge to the world's top 40 for the first time when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday.
It was Garin's 19th clay court match-win of the season and his second trophy of the year after lifting the Houston title last month.
Top seed Tsitsipas made the most of his Uruguayan opponent's struggles on the serve to clinch the opening set and grabbed an early break to serve at 4-3 in the second.
But the Australian Open semi-finalist suffered a lapse in concentration and was broken for the first time in the contest during a stretch of nine consecutive points won by Cuevas.
Tsitsipas regained his composure to save a set point in the 10th game before sealing the victory in the tiebreak for his third career title.
1⃣st title on clay— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 5, 2019
2⃣nd title of 2019
3⃣rd career title
Just another day in the office for @StefTsitsipas 👏
🎥: @TennisTV | @EstorilOpen pic.twitter.com/FexE3t4Nok
"I was very calm. I stayed aggressive, stayed motivated, didn't think too much," the 20-year-old said.
"He didn't get into my head after he broke me back in the second set. That was kind of frustrating, but I kept fighting, kept believing that I can still win it in two sets."
Tsitsipas now heads to back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome before he bids for a maiden Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros, where he was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the second round last year.
"I've been building my game. It hasn't been an easy transition from hard to clay this year, so I've been trying to play as many matches as I can before the big events start," Tsitsipas added.
GARIN'S DAY OF RECKONING
The celebration says it all 💪— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 5, 2019
Here's the @BMWOpenbyFWU match point moment for @Garin_Cris 🏆
🎥 @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/Vd2P5yK8Ey
Chilean Cristian Garin continued his remarkable breakthrough season as he defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1 3-6 7-6(1) in the Munich Open final on Sunday, clinching his second ATP title.
Italian Berrettini was playing his second match of the day on centre court after defeating fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-2 in a rain-postponed semi-final in the morning session.
With just over a couple of hours to recover, the 37th-ranked Berrettini made a sluggish start in the title decider as Garin grabbed two break point opportunities to clinch the opening set in 35 minutes.
In the second set, however, Budapest champion Berrettini found his range on the forehand side to snatch a break before serving out the set to love.
Both players were tested on serve in the final set but it was Garin who dominated the tiebreak as he controlled the rallies with a string of aggressive groundstrokes.
"Everything was special for me this week, I will never forget this," said Garin, who will surge to the world's top 40 for the first time when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday.
It was Garin's 19th clay court match-win of the season and his second trophy of the year after lifting the Houston title last month.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- George RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8, Here’s Why
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- Google Messed up With The Pixel 3 Sale And Charged Users Full Price Despite 50 Percent Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results