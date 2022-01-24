Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas, He is Greek But is He God? World No. 4 'Tweets' While Playing Taylor Fritz

Stefanos Tsitsipas always finds himself making the headlines whenever he is on tour. Sometimes for his dazzling display of tennis, while sometimes for his infamous bathroom breaks that forced ATP to limit bathroom breaks to one per player per match on the ATP Tour from the ongoing 2022 season. This time it was for a totally different reason.

The Greek number four was scheduled to play American 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the pre-quarters round tie on Monday. It was the last men’s singles match of the day being played at the Rod Laver Arena. While on paper it looked like smooth sailing for the Greek tennis superstar, it was anything but. Tsitsipas drew first blood in the first set, winning the opening game. Fritz won the second. It was a neck-to-neck battle till the sixth game, after which Fritz broke and eventually went on to win the set 6-4.

It was during this time a tweet was sent from Stefanos Tsitsipas’ account. “This is the Mondayest Monday that ever Mondayed."

This is the Mondayest Monday that ever Mondayed.— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) January 24, 2022

Coincidentally, Tsitsipas got a time violation precisely at that point when the tweet was sent. Tsitsipas, a fan favourite on social media because of his funny tweets, soon attracted the attention of his followers.

This is how Twitter reacted to to Tsitsipas’ Monday tweet:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Tsitsipas was already warned by the chair umpire for time violation eary in the match. Despite that, he took a lengthy time to get up to serve at 3-all. Tsitsipas served while walking to the line, visibly rattled by the time, as he went down 15-40 and Fritz pounced, breaking serve for a 4-3 victory.

Right at that time a tweet sent from his account.

