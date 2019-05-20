Take the pledge to vote

Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches Career-High World No.6 Ahead of French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the world No.6 at the back of an Estoril Open title and a final appearance at Madrid Open. Novak Djokovic continues to lead the rankings.

May 20, 2019
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches Career-High World No.6 Ahead of French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas has had breakthrough results this year. (Photo Credit: ATP)
Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached a career-high ranking of sixth on Monday after his run to the Italian Open semi-finals last week.

The 20-year-old failed to repeat his Madrid last-four win over Rafael Nadal, as the 17-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift his ninth Rome title.

Nadal remains second in the rankings, a long way adrift of Novak Djokovic, with the pair facing a possible final clash at Roland Garros in three weeks' time.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic on Sunday in the Italian Open final.

Roger Federer's return to Paris will see the 2009 champion arrive as the third seed.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman jumped four spots to break back into the top 20 on Monday after also reaching the semi-finals in Rome.

ATP Top 20:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,355 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,950

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,845

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,155

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,080 (+1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,860 (-1)

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,745

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,235

10. John Isner (USA) 2,940 (+1)

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,830 (+1)

12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,800 (+1)

13. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,710 (-3)

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,525

16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,965

17. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,960

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,925

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1,840

20. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,755 (+4)
