Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches Career-High World No.6 Ahead of French Open

Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached a career-high ranking of sixth on Monday after his run to the Italian Open semi-finals last week.The 20-year-old failed to repeat his Madrid last-four win over Rafael Nadal, as the 17-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift his ninth Rome title.Nadal remains second in the rankings, a long way adrift of Novak Djokovic, with the pair facing a possible final clash at Roland Garros in three weeks' time.The Spaniard beat Djokovic on Sunday in the Italian Open final.Roger Federer's return to Paris will see the 2009 champion arrive as the third seed.Argentinian Diego Schwartzman jumped four spots to break back into the top 20 on Monday after also reaching the semi-finals in Rome.1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,355 pts2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,9453. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,9504. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,8455. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,1556. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,080 (+1)7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,860 (-1)8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,7459. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,23510. John Isner (USA) 2,940 (+1)11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,830 (+1)12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,800 (+1)13. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,710 (-3)14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,62515. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,52516. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,96517. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,96018. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,92519. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1,84020. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,755 (+4)