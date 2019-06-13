Take the pledge to vote

Stefanos Tsitsipas Suffers Shock Loss in First Match of Grasscourt Season

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Chile's Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 in the Round of 16 of Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas Suffers Shock Loss in First Match of Grasscourt Season
Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Nicolas Jarry, a player ranked 54 places below him in the ATP rankings. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rosmalen: Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat in his first grass-court match of the season with a second-round loss to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in Hertogenbosch on Thursday.

Tsitsipas lost 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 in the Round of 16 of Rosmalen Grass Court Championships to crash out of the tournament.

It was Jarry's big-serving that gave him an edge over Tsitsipas, who served an uncharacteristic five doubles faults. Jarry also won 73 per cent points on his second serve compared to Tsitsipas registered only 61 per cent second serve points.

The 20-year-old top seed, playing for the first time since a dramatic fourth-round French Open exit against Stan Wawrinka, was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by the world number 60.

Jarry will next face either Kazakh Mikhail Kuskushkin or France's Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals after his victory over world number six Tsitsipas.

Fourth seed Fernando Verdasco also suffered a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss to unseeded Adrian Mannarino of France. David Goffin, seeded fifth, recorded a comfortable 6-3, 7-5 win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Friday is the quarter-finals day at Rosmalen, where second seed Borna Coric will play 7th seed Cristian Garin, Goffin will take on Mannarino and third seed Alex De Minaur will be up against Jordan Thompson.

(With AFP inputs)

