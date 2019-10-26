Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins at Swiss Indoors to Set up Semi-final against Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Filip Krajinovic in three sets to set up a semi-final clash against Roger Federer in the Swiss Indoors.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Basel: With Roger Federer getting an unexpected day off Friday, his next opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard to advance to the Swiss Indoors semifinals.
Third-seeded Tsitsipas rallied to beat Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, clinching when the 46th-ranked Serbian sent a service return long.
Tsitsipas was the main attraction Friday at Federer's home town tournament after an all-Swiss quarterfinal became a walkover for Federer due to Stan Wawrinka withdrawing with a back injury.
Top-seeded Federer is seeking a 10th career title at Basel.
The other semifinal will pair unseeded Reilly Opelka and wild-card entry Alex de Minaur.
Big-serving Opelka sent down 31 aces in beating fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The 37th-ranked American hit five of these aces consecutively to clinch the first set after trailing 0-40 with a 5-3 lead.
The 20-year-old de Minaur advanced past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire
- Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz, Sidharth's Misbehaviour