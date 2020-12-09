Step-By-Step Guide to Obtain OB25 Update Rewards in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire recently announced their latest OB25 patch which is themed as ‘Operation Chrono‘. In this patch, Free Fire revealed their biggest collaboration till date, where they named Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as their global ambassador. This patch will be released on 19th December but before that, the game is rewarding players with some in-game items if players update the game between the time period of December 7 to 12.

A new event is launched by Free Fire where players get several rewards just by updating the game.

The Operation Chrono update has made several changes in-game. As promised by the devs in their recent social media posts, players who update Free Fire between 7th and 12th December will get free rewards to collect in the game.

This is how you can all these login rewards in Free Fire:

How to collect free OB25 update rewards and Operation Chrono event rewards in Free Fire

As mentioned before, players who will update Free Fire between 7th and 12th December will be able to claim free and exclusive rewards including 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers.

Here is how players can claim these rewards:

Run Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" event tab and tap the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

There is also another exclusive reward that players will be able to claim in the game. The Cyber Swing Baseball Bat skin is the reward for players who win the Guess The Ambassador event.

To claim the CyberSwing Baseball Bat skin, players can follow these steps: