Stephanie McMahon Announces that She is Taking a Leave of Absence from WWE

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, a former wrestler and daughter of Vince McMahon is taking a leave of absence. Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she’s taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family”, Stephanie tweeted.

Stephanie was last seen at WrestleMania 38, where she introduced Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson to the crowd. Stephanie and her father have been a part of wrestling for decades. Stephanie has worked at the WWE since she graduated college.

Stephanie began appearing on air for the WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) and was involved in several major storylines. The 45 year old is a former WWF Women’s Champion and is married to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.Stephanie and her father have been instrumental in the development of brands like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

In recent years, competitors like All Elite Wrestling have emerged on the scene. However, WWE’s pay-per-view events still attract huge crowds and the enduring appeal of WWE can be majorly attributed to the McMahon family.

After Stephanie’s announcement, many fans and wrestlers of WWE showered love on her tweet.

Dana Brooke tweeted, “DSteph! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always!”

Johnny Gargano tweeted, "You're the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family."

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties at WWE.

Brandon tweeted, “Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed.”

