Stephen Constantine Announces List of Probables for Jordan Friendly, Soosairaj Misses Out

Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine on Friday named 30 probables for the national camp ahead of the international friendly against Jordan that is scheduled for November 17th in Amman.This will be the first time the senior teams of the two countries will meet each other in an international friendly. As per the latest FIFA Rankings, India are currently ranked 97, while Jordan are at 112.Apart from 14 U-23 players, who have been named among the 30, Constantine has also recalled three others -- goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharjya, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Jackichand Singh for the camp. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC’s Michael Soosairaj, who has been in good form and has scored three goals in last two games in the ISL continues to be overlooked."We expect to play our game and try to win. When we play against the likes of China and Jordan, you need to understand that we are facing good teams. We will have to build on our previous result," Constantine said."Our main focus will be to stay in shape with and without the ball," he added.The players will be assembling at the preparatory camp from November 11 in New Delhi. The final squad for the match will be announced later.While Jordan went down narrowly to losing 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia in their last match, India played out a goalless draw against China in Suzhou on October 13 as part of the preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January.Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Arindam Bhattacharjya.Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bikash Jairu.Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.(With PTI inputs)