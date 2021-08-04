Stephen Curry has landed the second USD 200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a USD 215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn USD 48 million for the 2022-23 season, then USD 51.9 million in 23-24, USD 55.7 million in 24-’25 and USD 59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

For this extension first reported by ESPN it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.

Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s absence for a second straight season.

In July 2017, Curry received a $201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a USD 228 million extension from the Rockets.

