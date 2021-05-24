Steve Maclin Recalls Becky Lynch-Sister Abigail Promo in NXT Promo Class

A great deal of becoming a WWE superstar is about the behind the scenes work in the Performance Center which plays a big role in figuring out what work is best for you. The promo classes in NXT have lived in lore, with few of the early Performance Center recordings or even WWE documentaries making their way to YouTube. One such promo was remembered recently when WWE veteran Steve Maclin talked about Becky Lynch’s promo as Sister Abigail.

Maclin, speaking in an interview with Fightful, recalled how he was captivated by the promo. Lynch has come to be known as one of the most popular female WWE superstars of the present generation. Just like other young wrestlers back during her days in the NXT circuit, she spent some time in promo classes down at the Performance Center. Fans have become mindful of Sister Abigail’s presence in Bray Wyatt’s lore. Her actual identity is a mystery even to this day, after being associated with Wyatt’s life for a long time.

Maclin told the publication that he was one of the people who saw it first hand and at least for him Lynch’s Sister Abigail promo was something special.

“I remember this just because, holy s**t, this is cool,” he said. “This is something different when she was in NXT, it was just something cool to watch,” he added.

Watch it here:

Becky Lynch had cut her Sister Abigail promo during Dusty Rhodes’ WWE NXT class. Maclin added that it was to try different things and see if something fruitful came from it.

The Irish professional wrestler hasn’t appeared on WWE brands as she is on a maternity leave since May last year. Lynch is currently one of WWE’s highest paid stars and later that year Lynch along with her fiance WWE superstar Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux in December 2020.

Maclin, who was released by WWE back in February this year, had only good things to say about the late Dusty Rhodes. “Dusty was the best," Maclin said. “But he just brought everything out of everybody and sides of people you didn’t get to see," he added.

