'Still an Artistic Gymnast': Dipa Karmakar Reacts After Goof-up From Commentator During Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar saw the funny side to an on-air goof after a commentator for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony called archer Deepika Kumari by her name instead. While talking about Deepika’s potential opponent in archery at the Summer Games 2020, the commentator for Indian broadcaster for the Olympics ended up referring the world’s top-ranked female archer as Dipa Karmakar.

Dipa, who was watching the ceremony at home, took to twitter, providing a timely reminder to those who may have gotten a little confused by the mistake.

“For those of you who are confused, I am still an artistic gymnast," she posted on Twitter soon after the goof-up.

For those of you who are confused, I am still an artistic gymnast. ‍♀️— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 23, 2021

Dipa is considered a path-breaker when it comes to Indian gymnastics as she became the first ever Indian female to win a CWG bronze in 2014 when the event was held in Glasgow. She continued her rise and became the first ever Indian female gymnast to qualify for Olympics.

While she missed what would have been a historic medal at Rio Games by a whisker, Dipa did become only the fifth woman to successfully land the Produnova Vault. However, a spate of injuries and cancellation of qualifying events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ended her hopes of making the cut for Tokyo Olympics.

With 127 athletes set to compete across 18 disciplines, India has sent its largest ever contingent to an Olympic Games. India’s campaign got under way earlier on Friday with the ranking rounds in women’s and men’s archery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here