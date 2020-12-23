STK vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2020, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur have to come through the formidable challenge of Stoke in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals if they want to get closer to some silverware. The Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, at Stoke’s homeground Britannia Stadium. The tie will commence from 11:00 PM IST.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have had a good season so far but suffered a blip after two consecutive losses in the Premier League. Mourinho might field a squad which is a mixture of his first team regulars and those from the bench. In the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2020, Tottenham Hotspur had defeated Chelsea in penalties.

Stoke overcame Premier League opposition in their Round of 16 match in the form of Aston Villa. So, Stoke will clearly make life hard for Spurs.

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Streaming

Colours Infinity will broadcast the Carabao Cup quarter-final match. Apart from that, the live streaming is available on Jio TV and Voot Select.

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Details

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23. The fixture will be played at the Britannia Stadium at 11:00 PM IST.

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Harry Kane

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain: Son Heung-min

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Morgan Fox, Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Jordan Cousins, Pierre Hojbjerg, Nick Powell, Giovani Lo Celso

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Dream 11 Prediction, Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Stoke City probable lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Adam Davies; Morgan Fox, Harry Souttar, James McClean, Nick Powell; Jordan Cousins, John Obi Mikel, Samuel Clucas; Tom Ince, Lee Gregory, Sam Vokes,

STK vs TOT Carabao Cup 2020, Tottenham Hotspur probable lineup vs Stoke City: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Matt Doherty, Gareth Bale, Pierre Hojbjerg; Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son