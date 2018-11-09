GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stockholm Lab Hit With Six-month Ban From Carrying Out Doping Test

The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday that a laboratory in Stockholm had been suspended for six months, with the ban retroactively starting from August when it was first announced.

AFP

Updated:November 9, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday that a laboratory in Stockholm had been suspended for six months, with the ban retroactively starting from August when it was first announced.

The lab had failed to conform with accepted standards in conducting one type of test.

WADA said that during the partial suspension, the Doping Control Laboratory at the Karolinska University Hospital "can continue carrying out its regular anti-doping activities".

But all routine samples that require the method of analysis in question will be "securely transported" to "another WADA-accredited laboratory".

The test can be used to detect anabolic agents such as testosterone that have been administered rather than produced by the body.

The lab has 21 days to launch an appeal.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
