English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stomach Bug Hits Rafael Nadal's Hunt for Sixth Madrid Open Title
Rafael Nadal pulled out of a media conference on Tuesday owing to his low health due to the stomach bug.
Rafael Nadal is yet to win a clay title this season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Record five-time Madrid Open winner Rafael Nadal pulled out of a media conference on Monday on the eve of his opening match at the tournament due to a stomach bug.
He is scheduled to fulfil his delayed media obligation on Tuesday, according to tournament officials, allaying concerns over his fitness.
Eleven-time Roland Garros champion Nadal had also been suffering from the bug on Sunday, a week on from losing in the semi-final of the Barcelona Open.
The 17-time Grand Slam winner is racing to make up for lost time after failing to win a clay title so far this spring.
The second seed is due to open play in the second round against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.
He is scheduled to fulfil his delayed media obligation on Tuesday, according to tournament officials, allaying concerns over his fitness.
Eleven-time Roland Garros champion Nadal had also been suffering from the bug on Sunday, a week on from losing in the semi-final of the Barcelona Open.
The 17-time Grand Slam winner is racing to make up for lost time after failing to win a clay title so far this spring.
The second seed is due to open play in the second round against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- OnePlus 7 Pro Guess The Specs Contest is Live, But Haven't All Specs Been Leaked Already
- Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected
- Met Gala 2019: How Lady Gaga Changed Four Dresses in One Go
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results