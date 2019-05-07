Stomach Bug Hits Rafael Nadal's Hunt for Sixth Madrid Open Title

Record five-time Madrid Open winner Rafael Nadal pulled out of a media conference on Monday on the eve of his opening match at the tournament due to a stomach bug.He is scheduled to fulfil his delayed media obligation on Tuesday, according to tournament officials, allaying concerns over his fitness.Eleven-time Roland Garros champion Nadal had also been suffering from the bug on Sunday, a week on from losing in the semi-final of the Barcelona Open.The 17-time Grand Slam winner is racing to make up for lost time after failing to win a clay title so far this spring.The second seed is due to open play in the second round against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.